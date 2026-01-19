WORLD
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, no damage reported
Tremors jolt northwestern Kashmir at around 0621GMT, according to German Research Center for Geosciences.
A file photo of the sun rising over a lake in Ladakh, India-administered Kashmir, Tuesday, July 8 2025. / AP
January 19, 2026

A strong 5.7 magnitude earthquake on Monday struck the northwestern parts of the India-administered Kashmir, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GEOFON).

It added that the tremor jolted the region at around 0621GMT.

The Indian Centre for Seismology also confirmed that the tremor of a 5.7 magnitude quake jolted the Ladakh region, formerly part of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake struck some 50 kilometres north-northwest of Barishal, Pakistan.

“A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan’s northern region, with its epicentre located in northeast Kashmir at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.3 miles), approximately 80 kilometres (49 miles) from Gilgit,” the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

There were no reports of any damage when the last reports came in.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
