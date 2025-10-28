The UN has expressed concern over the latest reports of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's order to launch strikes in Gaza despite a ceasefire agreement.
"I just saw the press reports as you came in. I can tell you that those reports are extremely concerning," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a news conference on Tuesday, adding that he is unaware whether UN staff on the ground was pre-warned.
"We don't want the situation to be set back. It is important that all of the parties involved in the ceasefire adhere to the ceasefire. We don't want civilians to be bombed again. We don't want our operations to be railed again," he stressed.
Dujarric's remarks came following reports citing the Israeli prime minister's office that Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the army to carry out powerful strikes in Gaza, accusing Hamas of violating the truce.
The ceasefire has been in place in the enclave since October 10 under US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan.
Phase one of the deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.
The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism.
"Our partners report that many people continue to shelter in makeshift displacement sites, often in open areas and in damaged buildings," he added.
Deadly Israeli attacks
At least nine people were killed and several others wounded on Tuesday evening in Israeli air strikes in Gaza, marking a new violation of the ceasefire agreement, medical sources said.
A strike targeted a home in the Sabra neighbourhood in western Gaza City inside the "yellow line," killing four people, while several others remained missing under the rubble, the sources said.
The "yellow line" refers to the artificial zone to which Israeli forces have withdrawn under the ceasefire agreement, stretching from southern North Gaza Governorate to the outskirts of Rafah.
Five more Palestinians were killed when Israeli forces struck a vehicle in Khan Younis, also within the “yellow line” in southern Gaza.
The Israeli army launched a series of air and artillery strikes across Gaza on Tuesday following orders from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to carry out "immediate, powerful strikes" in the enclave over alleged ceasefire violations by Hamas.