Palestinian journalists held in Israeli prisons from October 2023 to January 2026 have suffered "systematic abuse," according to a Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) report published on Thursday.
Of 59 correspondents interviewed, "all but one reported being subjected to what they described as torture, abuse, or other forms of violence," the New York-based watchdog said in a statement.
CPJ director Jodie Ginsberg urged the international community to "take action" over the reports of abuse.
"The scale and consistency of these testimonies point to something far beyond isolated misconduct," she said.
The CPJ said journalists spoke of beatings, sexual violence, prolonged restraint in painful positions, and exposure to loud music, barking and bomb noises.
They also described unsanitary living conditions, medical neglect and food deprivation. The CPJ said the interviewees lost 23.5 kilogrammes on average while in detention.
Yousef Sharaf, one of the journalists, testified that abscesses formed on his infected wounds due to beatings and that another detainee, a surgeon, carried out improvised operations due to a lack of proper medical care.
Another prisoner, Sami Al Sai, said he was raped with objects.
A third, Mohammed Al Atrash, said that before his release he was ordered to cease all journalistic activity: "They told me if you write as much as 'good morning' on your socials, we will find out."
Journalists behind bars
Most of the prisoners were placed in “administrative detention”, a system that allows them to be held without charge for a potentially unlimited period. None were prosecuted.
Most were prevented from communicating with their lawyers, according to the CPJ.
The nonprofit said Israel's military did not comment on the specific allegations. However, a spokesperson said detainees "are treated in accordance with international law."
The spokesperson added that Israeli armed forces "have never, and will never, deliberately target journalists," and that any violations of protocol "will be looked into."
Israel's prison service, also contacted by CPJ on the allegations, said that to its knowledge "no such events have occurred."
It also said all prisoners are detained according to the law with basic rights fully upheld, and that they can file complaints as needed.
Israel has jailed an increasing number of journalists since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023.
The CPJ has recorded at least 94 journalists and one Palestinian media worker detained between October 2023 and January 2026. As of February 19, 30 were still behind bars.