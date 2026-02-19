WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
Palestinian journalists suffer systematic torture and violence in Israeli prisons: CPJ
Most journalists held since October 2023 reported torture, violence and denial of legal access, the Committee to Protect Journalists says.
Palestinian journalists suffer systematic torture and violence in Israeli prisons: CPJ
A view shows the Israeli military prison, Ofer, near Ramallah, occupied West Bank. / Reuters Archive
8 hours ago

Palestinian journalists held in Israeli prisons from October 2023 to January 2026 have suffered "systematic abuse," according to a Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) report published on Thursday.

Of 59 correspondents interviewed, "all but one reported being subjected to what they described as torture, abuse, or other forms of violence," the New York-based watchdog said in a statement.

CPJ director Jodie Ginsberg urged the international community to "take action" over the reports of abuse.

"The scale and consistency of these testimonies point to something far beyond isolated misconduct," she said.

The CPJ said journalists spoke of beatings, sexual violence, prolonged restraint in painful positions, and exposure to loud music, barking and bomb noises.

They also described unsanitary living conditions, medical neglect and food deprivation. The CPJ said the interviewees lost 23.5 kilogrammes on average while in detention.

Yousef Sharaf, one of the journalists, testified that abscesses formed on his infected wounds due to beatings and that another detainee, a surgeon, carried out improvised operations due to a lack of proper medical care.

Another prisoner, Sami Al Sai, said he was raped with objects.

A third, Mohammed Al Atrash, said that before his release he was ordered to cease all journalistic activity: "They told me if you write as much as 'good morning' on your socials, we will find out."

RelatedTRT World - Israel kills three Palestinian journalists in Gaza
RECOMMENDED

Journalists behind bars

Most of the prisoners were placed in “administrative detention”, a system that allows them to be held without charge for a potentially unlimited period. None were prosecuted.

Most were prevented from communicating with their lawyers, according to the CPJ.

The nonprofit said Israel's military did not comment on the specific allegations. However, a spokesperson said detainees "are treated in accordance with international law."

The spokesperson added that Israeli armed forces "have never, and will never, deliberately target journalists," and that any violations of protocol "will be looked into."

Israel's prison service, also contacted by CPJ on the allegations, said that to its knowledge "no such events have occurred."

It also said all prisoners are detained according to the law with basic rights fully upheld, and that they can file complaints as needed.

Israel has jailed an increasing number of journalists since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023.

The CPJ has recorded at least 94 journalists and one Palestinian media worker detained between October 2023 and January 2026. As of February 19, 30 were still behind bars.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Australian police investigate fresh threat targeting largest mosque ahead of Ramadan
Emails show Israel managed security at Epstein-owned building where ex-PM Barak stayed
Venezuela interim leader meets Qatar emir, seeks closer relations
Deadly drone strikes deepen danger for Sudan's children: UNICEF
Unusual praise: Pyongyang lauds Seoul's move to curb drone intrusions
French pro-Palestine group calls for boycott of dates produced in illegal Israeli settlements
AI cannot be left to 'whims of a few billionaires': UN chief
Bill Gates pulls out of India AI summit amid Epstein fallout
Podcaster Tucker Carlson briefly held then released by Israeli airport security: report
Balcazar installed as Peru's interim president following Jeri's ouster
Türkiye condemns Israeli 'annexation' efforts in occupied West Bank during Security Council session
At least 50 civilians killed in clashes in eastern DRC: OCHA
US withdrawing all of its remaining forces from Syria — report
'No happiness this year': Gaza's displaced families mark Ramadan in Mawasi tents
US holding secret talks with grandson of Cuba's Raul Castro — report