More than 80 film industry figures including Oscar-winning actors Javier Bardem and Tilda Swinton issued a statement on Tuesday slamming the Berlin Film Festival's "silence" on Gaza.

The signatories to the open letter said they were "appalled" by the festival's "institutional silence" and "dismayed" at its "involvement in censoring artists who oppose Israel's ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza".

Their statement came after the Berlinale's jury president, German director Wim Wenders, answered a question on Gaza last week by saying: "We cannot really enter the field of politics."

Prominent directors who signed the letter include British filmmaker Mike Leigh and the American Adam McKay.

'German state's key role'