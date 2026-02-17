WORLD
2 min read
Bardem, Swinton lead Berlinale rebuke for silence on Gaza
The signatories took exception not only at the Berlinale's stance of not engaging on the issue of Israel's action in Gaza, but also "the German state's key role in enabling it".
Bardem, Swinton lead Berlinale rebuke for silence on Gaza
(FILE) The signatories include many artists who have presented work at the Berlin Film Festival. / Reuters
6 hours ago

More than 80 film industry figures including Oscar-winning actors Javier Bardem and Tilda Swinton issued a statement on Tuesday slamming the Berlin Film Festival's "silence" on Gaza.

The signatories to the open letter said they were "appalled" by the festival's "institutional silence" and "dismayed" at its "involvement in censoring artists who oppose Israel's ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza".

Their statement came after the Berlinale's jury president, German director Wim Wenders, answered a question on Gaza last week by saying: "We cannot really enter the field of politics."

Prominent directors who signed the letter include British filmmaker Mike Leigh and the American Adam McKay.

RelatedTRT World - Hiam Abbass: Silence is not neutral

'German state's key role'

RECOMMENDED

The signatories include many artists who have presented work at the Berlin Film Festival. Swinton was herself last year awarded its prestigious Honorary Golden Bear award.

They said they "fervently disagree" with Wenders' comments, arguing that filmmaking and politics cannot be separated.

"Just as the festival has made clear statements in the past about atrocities carried out against people in Iran and Ukraine, we call on the Berlinale to fulfil its moral duty and clearly state its opposition to Israel's genocide," the letter adds.

The signatories took exception not only at the Berlinale's stance of not engaging on the issue of Israel's action in Gaza, but also "the German state's key role in enabling it".

RelatedTRT World - Arundhati Roy withdraws from Berlin Film Festival in protest over Gaza genocide remarks
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Jesse Jackson, veteran US civil rights leader, dies at 84
Dozens of soldiers and militants killed in Pakistan attacks and counter-operations
Passengers left stranded as Kenya airport strike drags into day two
Türkiye, Muslim nations condemn Israel's occupied West Bank land seizure decision
Hillary Clinton accuses Trump administration of Epstein files 'cover-up'
India's green tribunal clears multi-billion-dollar Great Nicobar project despite ecological concerns
Macron visits Mumbai, eyes fighter jet deal and AI cooperation
Deadly fire rips through Catalonia apartment building
President Erdogan heads to Ethiopia in first visit in more than 10 years
Russia reports repelling 150 Ukrainian drones overnight ahead of Geneva negotiations
Australia refuses to repatriate its citizens from Syria over alleged Daesh ties
Russia jails US citizen for four years over Kalashnikov parts smuggling
Guatemala ends state of emergency as gang crackdown cuts crime
Deadly stabbing attack in Australia's Sydney
Oil holds steady as markets eye crucial US–Iran talks