Syrian state media reported that two civilians were killed on Sunday by gunfire from the YPG terrorist organisation in the northern city of Raqqa, as clashes broke out amid an uprising against the group’s rule.
State news agency SANA said the victims were shot by YPG terrorists in Raqqa, which has been under YPG control since 2017.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said fighting was ongoing in several neighborhoods between YPG-linked terrorists and local Arab tribal groups.
City centre largely liberated from terrorists
According to Anadolu sources, the city center of Raqqa province has been largely liberated from YPG terrorists following a popular uprising backed by local tribes.
Compounds belonging to the group were stormed, and multiple strategic sites across the provincial capital were brought under control.
While the YPG presence in central Raqqa has been largely eliminated, security checkpoints and public buildings have since come under official authority.
Syrian officials said efforts are underway to restore local governance and public services.
Joint efforts by locals and Syrian authorities
Interior Ministry spokesman Nour al-Din al-Baba told state-run Al-Ikhbariyye television that the situation in Raqqa was “very positive,” crediting the Syrian Army and strong cooperation from local residents.
He said Interior Ministry units have been deployed citywide under the provincial internal security command, with reinforcements arriving from other provinces.
Al-Baba added that similar stabilisation efforts are underway in nearby Tabqa, where authorities are focusing on protecting property, ensuring civilian safety, and facilitating the return of displaced residents.
New police stations and security centers are expected to open shortly.
The developments follow a recent uprising in Deir Ezzor province, where large areas previously under YPG control—including the Omar oil field and the Koniko gas field—were also taken over by government-aligned forces.