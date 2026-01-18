Syrian state media reported that two civilians were killed on Sunday by gunfire from the YPG terrorist organisation in the northern city of Raqqa, as clashes broke out amid an uprising against the group’s rule.

State news agency SANA said the victims were shot by YPG terrorists in Raqqa, which has been under YPG control since 2017.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said fighting was ongoing in several neighborhoods between YPG-linked terrorists and local Arab tribal groups.

City centre largely liberated from terrorists

According to Anadolu sources, the city center of Raqqa province has been largely liberated from YPG terrorists following a popular uprising backed by local tribes.

Compounds belonging to the group were stormed, and multiple strategic sites across the provincial capital were brought under control.

While the YPG presence in central Raqqa has been largely eliminated, security checkpoints and public buildings have since come under official authority.