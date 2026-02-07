US state representatives are courting Turkish investors by emphasising access to low-cost, uninterrupted energy, seeking to expand cooperation across sectors including energy, chemicals, metals, electronics, aviation and industrial manufacturing.

The outreach took place during the 2026 SelectUSA Roadshow, a US federal government initiative designed to promote foreign direct investment and economic development. Events were held in Istanbul, Kocaeli and Ankara, bringing together Turkish companies and representatives from several US states.

Nathan Lord, president of Shale Crescent USA, said the organisation is focused on attracting industrial investment to the shale gas basin covering Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia by highlighting the region’s energy advantage.

Speaking to Anadolu, Lord said energy is one of the largest cost components for heavy industry and that the region offers reliable and affordable power for sectors such as rubber, glass, automotive, steel and petrochemicals.

“If Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania were a country, they would be the world’s third-largest natural gas producer after the rest of the US and Russia,” he said. “The cheapest natural gas and electricity in the US are found in the Shale Crescent USA region. This provides unmatched profitability and supply security for energy-intensive manufacturing.”

Lord said continuous energy supply and favorable market conditions give the region a competitive edge for international investors.

He recalled a conversation with an executive from a multinational company investing in the area. “I’ve built facilities all over the world and always had to choose between being close to energy or close to customers. This is the first place where I don’t have to make that choice -- both are here,” Lord said.

“Following our meetings in Türkiye, we believe dozens of Turkish companies will invest in our region,” he added.

'Europeans talk, but Turks do'