Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed arresting two Chinese citizens fighting alongside Russian forces in the eastern Donetsk region, saying Russia involving China is a "clear signal" that President Vladimir Putin does not want to end the war.

"Our military has captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting as part of the Russian army.

There was no immediate comment from China and Russia.



This happened on Ukrainian territory—in the Donetsk region. Identification documents, bank cards, and personal data were found in their possession," Zelenskyy said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said Kiev had information that there were more Chinese citizens in Russian military units, which was being verified.

"I have instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to immediately contact Beijing and clarify how China intends to respond to this," Zelenskyy added.

The president said Russia’s involvement of China in the war "is a clear signal that Putin intends to do anything but end the war."

"He is looking for ways to continue fighting. This definitely requires a response. A response from the United States, Europe, and all those around the world who want peace," Zelenskyy said.