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At least five dead in gas lighter factory fire near Bangladesh capital
Firefighters recovered five bodies by the evening and they couldn't immediately be identified.
At least five dead in gas lighter factory fire near Bangladesh capital
File Photo: A firefighter exits Hashem Foods factory in Dhaka outskirts, after a fire is fully extinguished, 2021. / Reuters
April 4, 2026

A fire broke out at a factory manufacturing gas lighters near Bangladesh’s capital, leaving at least five people dead, authorities said.

The blaze broke out in the Kadamtali area of Keraniganj near Dhaka on Saturday, according to the fire service and civil defence.

Seven firefighting units were deployed to extinguish the blaze, which started in the afternoon, the fire department said.

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It took several hours to bring it under control.

Firefighters recovered five bodies by the evening and they couldn't immediately be identified.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

SOURCE:AP
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