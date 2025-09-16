Senior White House official Stephen Miller has said that the Trump administration would move to dismantle what he described as a "vast domestic terror movement" after the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff, made the remarks on Kirk’s podcast, which was hosted by Vice President JD Vance.

"We are going to channel all of the anger that we have over the organised campaign that led to this assassination, to uproot and dismantle these terrorist networks," Miller said on Monday.

"We are going to use every resource we have at the Department of Justice, Homeland Security and throughout this government."

Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump and founder of the conservative youth group Turning Point USA, was shot last Wednesday during a speaking event at a Utah university.

FBI Director Kash Patel said earlier on Monday that DNA evidence from the scene matched 22-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson, who was arrested Thursday after a 33-hour manhunt.

Robinson is expected to be formally charged on Tuesday. Authorities said he used a rifle to fire from a rooftop, striking Kirk in the neck.

Patel said investigators believe Robinson wrote a note before the shooting stating: "I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I'm going to take it."