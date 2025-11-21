UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on G20 nations to help end the “carnage” in Sudan, urging an immediate ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian access, and an end to the flow of weapons and foreign fighters into the country.

“We need peace in Sudan,” he said in a news conference on Friday in Johannesburg, South Africa, calling for “an immediate cessation of hostilities,” “the safe, unimpeded and rapid delivery of humanitarian aid,” and “an end to the flow of weapons and fighters into Sudan by external parties.”

He stressed that both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which have been locked in war since April 2023, must come to the “negotiating table.”

Turning to the conflict between the government in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel movement, Guterres said the world needs “a lasting solution that respects the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while addressing the root causes of instability and violence.”

Last week, the DRC and the M23 movement signed a framework peace agreement in Doha aimed at halting fighting in eastern Congo. The conflict has killed thousands of civilians and displaced hundreds of thousands this year.