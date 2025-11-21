AFRICA
2 min read
Guterres urges G20 to push for Sudan ceasefire, stop arms flow
"We need peace in Sudan," UN chief says, calling for "an end to the flow of weapons and fighters into Sudan by external parties."
Guterres urges G20 to push for Sudan ceasefire, stop arms flow
UN chief urges G20 to press for immediate ceasefire, end arms flows in Sudan / AP
November 21, 2025

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on G20 nations to help end the “carnage” in Sudan, urging an immediate ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian access, and an end to the flow of weapons and foreign fighters into the country.

“We need peace in Sudan,” he said in a news conference on Friday in Johannesburg, South Africa, calling for “an immediate cessation of hostilities,” “the safe, unimpeded and rapid delivery of humanitarian aid,” and “an end to the flow of weapons and fighters into Sudan by external parties.”

He stressed that both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which have been locked in war since April 2023, must come to the “negotiating table.”

RelatedTRT World - UN warns Sudan war crippling South Sudan's economy, fuelling instability

Turning to the conflict between the government in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel movement, Guterres said the world needs “a lasting solution that respects the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while addressing the root causes of instability and violence.”

Last week, the DRC and the M23 movement signed a framework peace agreement in Doha aimed at halting fighting in eastern Congo. The conflict has killed thousands of civilians and displaced hundreds of thousands this year.

RECOMMENDED

The deal is part of a series of understandings reached in recent months under a mediation effort led by Qatar and supported by the US, seeking to resolve a decades-old conflict in eastern Congo that has repeatedly threatened to spill over into a wider regional war.

RelatedTRT World - Multiple attacks by Daesh-affiliated group kill 89 civilians in DRC: UN peacekeepers

Guterres also warned that insecurity continues to deepen in the Sahel region of West Africa, with armed groups exploiting weak governance and tensions.

In Ukraine, he reiterated calls for “a just, sustainable and comprehensive peace” in line with the UN Charter, and added that peace in Gaza hinges on upholding a ceasefire that took effect on October 10, and ending violations, as well as establishing “a credible political path towards ending the occupation.”

“Everywhere, from Haiti to Yemen to Myanmar and beyond, we must choose peace anchored in international law,” he said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump