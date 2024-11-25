Job recruiters in today’s world use filtering systems powered by artificial intelligence (AI), which allegedly “algorithmically discriminates” against people based on their race, gender, language and religion.

Yeliz Bozkurt Gumrukcuoglu, a professor of private law at Ibn Haldun University in Istanbul, told Anadolu Agency that tech giants like Meta, Google and Amazon have been known to use such tools, as these automatic filtering tools provide time efficiency.

Gumrukcuoglu said that “algorithmic discrimination” occurs when the data the AI is trained on already carries biases against certain groups, thereby making unfavourable decisions against them.

The prejudices of those who develop these tools also contribute to the unfairness of AI-powered job recruitment, said Gumrukcuoglu, and as a result, she argued that considerably fewer people of colour and women can pass through the AI filtering.

She said this issue has been the subject of multiple lawsuits in many countries so far, first emerging in a case regarding Amazon.

“Amazon developed its recruitment algorithm with the data trained by the candidates accepted in the last decade, most of which were men. And when put into use, the filtering filtered out women candidates directly,” she said.

“Facebook, similarly, pushed its discriminatory filtering that emerged as a case in the US in 2018, and the Danish government imposed an administrative fine on the social media platform for the same reason,” she added.

