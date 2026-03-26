Iran’s oil exports have reached around 1.5 million barrels per day despite the impact of the ongoing war involving the US and Israel, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

Tasnim reported on Thursday that daily export volumes exceeded 1.5 million barrels during the month of Ramadan, marking a roughly 50 percent increase in sales compared with earlier levels.

The agency said Iran has been selling larger quantities of oil at prices closer to global benchmarks, directly boosting oil revenues.

The increase comes as global energy markets experience sharp volatility linked to the ongoing war and Iran’s decision to restrict navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes.

Around 20 million barrels of oil pass through the strait daily, and the restrictions have raised shipping and insurance costs, contributing to higher oil prices and inflationary pressure worldwide.