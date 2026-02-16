Myanmar has ordered the head of East Timor's diplomatic mission to leave the country within seven days, state media quoted the foreign ministry, in an escalating row over a criminal complaint filed by a rights group against Myanmar's armed forces.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since 2021, when the military ousted the elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, sparking a wave of anti-junta protests that have morphed into a nationwide civil war.

Myanmar's Chin state Human Rights Organization (CHRO) last month filed a complaint with the justice department of East Timor, also known as Timor-Leste, alleging that the Myanmar junta had carried out war crimes and crimes against humanity since the 2021 coup.

In January, CHRO officials also met East Timor President Jose Ramos-Horta, who last year led the tiny Catholic nation's accession into the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Myanmar is also a member.

CHRO filed the complaint in East Timor because it was seeking an ASEAN member with an independent judiciary as well as a country that would be sympathetic to the suffering of Chin State's majority Christian population, the group's Executive Director, Salai Za Uk, said.

"Such unconstructive engagement by a Head of State of one ASEAN Member State with an unlawful organisation opposing another ASEAN Member State is totally unacceptable," the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar quoted the foreign ministry as saying on Monday.