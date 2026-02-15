Ukrainian anti-corruption detectives have detained a former energy minister as part of a wide-ranging probe that sparked a political crisis last November over high-level graft, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine said.

The so-called "Midas" case centers on an alleged $100 million kickback scheme at the state atomic agency that ensnared a number of senior officials and business elites, including a former associate of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's.

"Today NABU detectives detained a former minister of energy while crossing the state border, within the framework of the 'Midas' case," NABU said in its statement on Sunday.

"Priority investigative actions are ongoing, which are being carried out in accordance with the requirements of the law." The agency said more details would come. It did not name the individual.

Ukraine's previous two energy ministers had resigned amid the fallout from the scandal, which also claimed the job of Zelenskyy's chief of staff.