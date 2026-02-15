WORLD
Ex-energy minister in corruption scandal arrested while trying to leave country: Ukraine
The "Midas" case concerns an alleged $100M scheme at the state atomic agency tied to senior officials and a former associate of President Zelenskyy.
Authorities have targeted lawmakers, formert PM Yulia Tymoshenko and a former presidential adviser over various charges. / Reuters
9 hours ago

Ukrainian anti-corruption detectives have detained a former energy minister as part of a wide-ranging probe that sparked a political crisis last November over high-level graft, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine said.

The so-called "Midas" case centers on an alleged $100 million kickback scheme at the state atomic agency that ensnared a number of senior officials and business elites, including a former associate of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's.

"Today NABU detectives detained a former minister of energy while crossing the state border, within the framework of the 'Midas' case," NABU said in its statement on Sunday.

"Priority investigative actions are ongoing, which are being carried out in accordance with the requirements of the law." The agency said more details would come. It did not name the individual.

Ukraine's previous two energy ministers had resigned amid the fallout from the scandal, which also claimed the job of Zelenskyy's chief of staff.

The two ministers and the chief of staff have all denied wrongdoing.

Battling corruption is a key priority in Ukraine's reform effort as it eyes membership of the European Union, which requires the country shake off a decades-old scourage of graft.

Authorities in recent weeks have targeted lawmakers, former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko and a former presidential adviser over various charges.

SOURCE:Reuters
