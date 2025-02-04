A US military aircraft is bringing back more than 200 Indians deported from the US, according to a media report.

Local broadcaster NDTV on Tuesday, citing sources, reported that a US C-17 military aircraft is returning the Indian nationals and that "each deported Indian national is verified, indicating New Delhi's involvement in the deportation process."

"This is likely the first of many such flights that will bring irregular Indian immigrants in the US back," the report said.

The Indian Foreign Ministry has yet to state the matter.

Since US President Donald Trump took office, the US has conducted several military flights to Guatemala, Honduras, and Ecuador to return irregular immigrants to their respective countries.