Over 200 Indians deported from US in military aircraft
Since US President Donald Trump took office, the US has conducted several military flights – to Guatemala, Honduras, and Ecuador – to return irregular immigrants to their respective countries.
February 4, 2025

A US military aircraft is bringing back more than 200 Indians deported from the US, according to a media report.

Local broadcaster NDTV on Tuesday, citing sources, reported that a US C-17 military aircraft is returning the Indian nationals and that "each deported Indian national is verified, indicating New Delhi's involvement in the deportation process."

"This is likely the first of many such flights that will bring irregular Indian immigrants in the US back," the report said.

The Indian Foreign Ministry has yet to state the matter.

Since US President Donald Trump took office, the US has conducted several military flights to Guatemala, Honduras, and Ecuador to return irregular immigrants to their respective countries.

The US president has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that India "will do what's right" regarding the deportation of 'illegal Indian migrants'.

Last month, the Indian Foreign Ministry said the South Asian nation "is firmly opposed to illegal migration, especially as it is linked to other forms of organized crime."

"As part of India-US migration and mobility cooperation, both sides are engaged in a process to deter illegal migration, while also creating more avenues for legal migration from India to the US," Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said on January 31.

However, he added that the Indian government "would need to do the required verification, including the nationality of the concerned individuals before they are deported to India."

