US President Donald Trump has said that his administration is considering taking over the governance of Washington, DC, and hinted at similar action in New York, citing dissatisfaction with the Democratic nominee for mayor there.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday, Trump said his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, is in contact with Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, and suggested the federal government could run the capital more effectively than its elected leadership.

"We have tremendous power at the White House to run places when we have to. We could run DC, I mean, we're ... looking at DC," Trump said.

"Susie Wiles is working very closely with the mayor."

Bowser’s office declined to comment.

‘So good, so proper’

The District of Columbia, created in 1790, operates under the Home Rule Act, which gives Congress oversight of the city's budget while allowing residents to elect a mayor and city council.

To revoke local control, Congress would likely need to pass legislation that Trump would have to sign into law.

Trump claimed the city would be better managed under federal control.

"We would run it so good, it would be run so proper. We'd get the best person to run it," he said.