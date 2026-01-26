Israeli forces raided areas surrounding the Qalandiya refugee camp north of occupied East Jerusalem on Wednesday, sealing roads and deploying reinforcements in a new escalation, the Jerusalem Governorate said.

The forces entered al-Kuds Road adjacent to the camp and positioned themselves along Institute Street before advancing toward Airport Road, increasing their presence in the area.

The governorate said Israeli forces removed sections of the separation barrier at the end of Airport Road as dozens of military vehicles gathered around the site of the former Jerusalem International Airport.