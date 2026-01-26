WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli forces raid occupied West Bank's Qalandiya, close roads north of Jerusalem
Troops deploy reinforcements, disrupt traffic and schools during the morning rush.
Israeli forces raid occupied West Bank's Qalandiya, close roads north of Jerusalem
An Israeli soldier stands guard in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 24, 2026. / Reuters
January 26, 2026

Israeli forces raided areas surrounding the Qalandiya refugee camp north of occupied East Jerusalem on Wednesday, sealing roads and deploying reinforcements in a new escalation, the Jerusalem Governorate said.

The forces entered al-Kuds Road adjacent to the camp and positioned themselves along Institute Street before advancing toward Airport Road, increasing their presence in the area.

The governorate said Israeli forces removed sections of the separation barrier at the end of Airport Road as dozens of military vehicles gathered around the site of the former Jerusalem International Airport.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
RECOMMENDED

The raid coincided with the peak of the morning school commute, triggering tension and confusion as heavy military vehicles spread through the area and several main and secondary roads were closed, the governorate added.

Israeli forces also sent additional reinforcements toward the airport area, while local authorities announced school closures due to roadblocks and severe disruption to civilian and vehicle movement.

Areas north of Jerusalem, particularly around the Qalandiya refugee camp, have seen repeated Israeli military raids that include road closures and searches, directly affecting daily life for Palestinians, especially students and workers.

Since the war in Gaza in October 2023, Israel has intensified military actions across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, including killings, arrests, home demolitions and restrictions on Palestinian movement.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43
NATO launches 'Arctic Sentry' to boost presence in High North
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Palestinian musical trio set for Ramadan tour in Türkiye