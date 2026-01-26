Israeli forces raided areas surrounding the Qalandiya refugee camp north of occupied East Jerusalem on Wednesday, sealing roads and deploying reinforcements in a new escalation, the Jerusalem Governorate said.
The forces entered al-Kuds Road adjacent to the camp and positioned themselves along Institute Street before advancing toward Airport Road, increasing their presence in the area.
The governorate said Israeli forces removed sections of the separation barrier at the end of Airport Road as dozens of military vehicles gathered around the site of the former Jerusalem International Airport.
The raid coincided with the peak of the morning school commute, triggering tension and confusion as heavy military vehicles spread through the area and several main and secondary roads were closed, the governorate added.
Israeli forces also sent additional reinforcements toward the airport area, while local authorities announced school closures due to roadblocks and severe disruption to civilian and vehicle movement.
Areas north of Jerusalem, particularly around the Qalandiya refugee camp, have seen repeated Israeli military raids that include road closures and searches, directly affecting daily life for Palestinians, especially students and workers.
Since the war in Gaza in October 2023, Israel has intensified military actions across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, including killings, arrests, home demolitions and restrictions on Palestinian movement.