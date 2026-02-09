The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates strongly condemned Israel’s recent measures in the occupied West Bank on Monday.

In a statement posted on the Turkish Foreign Ministry’s official website, they said the measures aimed at imposing “unlawful Israeli sovereignty, entrenching settlement activity, and enforcing a new legal and administrative reality in the occupied West Bank, thereby accelerating attempts at its illegal annexation and the displacement of the Palestinian people.”

The statement emphasised that “Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territory,” underlining that such actions "fuel violence and conflict in the region."

The statement further said the ministers voiced “their absolute rejection of these illegal actions, which constitute a blatant violation of international law, undermine the two-state solution, and represent an assault on the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to realise their independent and sovereign state on the 4 June 1967 lines, with occupied Jerusalem as its capital.”

"Such actions also undermine the ongoing efforts for peace and stability in the region," the statement added.

“Null and void”