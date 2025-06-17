More than 700 foreign nationals have crossed from Iran into neighbouring Azerbaijan and Armenia since Israel began striking the country last week, government officials in Baku and Yerevan said.

The Caucasus countries border Iran's northwest, with the closest crossing into Azerbaijan around 500 kilometres (310 miles) from Tehran by road.

"Since the start of the military escalation between Israel and Iran, more than 600 citizens of 17 countries have been evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan," a government source told AFP on Tuesday.

The evacuees, who crossed the border via the Astara checkpoint on the Caspian Sea coast, are being transported to Baku airport and "flown to their home countries on international flights", the source said.

Among those evacuated are citizens of post-Soviet countries Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, as well as Germany, Spain, Italy, Serbia, Romania, Portugal, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, China and Vietnam.

Azerbaijan shut its land borders in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and has kept them closed ever since.

"In light of the evacuation need, Azerbaijan has temporarily opened its border for those leaving Iran," the official said.

India also evacuated 110 of its citizens from Iran through Armenia, Ani Badalyan, Yerevan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, told journalists.