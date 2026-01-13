South Korea's special prosecutor has requested the death penalty for former president Yoon Suk-yeol on charges of insurrection over his brief imposition of martial law in December 2024.
Yoon is accused of masterminding an insurrection. The crime has a tough punishment in South Korean law, extending up to the death penalty if found guilty, although South Korea has not carried out a death sentence in decades.
In closing arguments at the Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday, a prosecutor said investigators confirmed the existence of a scheme allegedly directed by Yoon and his former defence minister, Kim Yong-hyun, dating back to October 2023 designed to keep Yoon in power.
Prosecutors accused him of being the ringleader of an "insurrection" motivated by a "lust for power aimed at dictatorship and long-term rule".
‘No remorse’
They accused Yoon of showing "no remorse" for actions which threatened "constitutional order and democracy".
"The greatest victims of the insurrection in this case are the people of this country," they said. "There are no mitigating circumstances to be considered in sentencing, and instead a severe punishment must be imposed."
The Seoul Central District Court is expected to rule on the case in February.
Last month, prosecutors sought a 10-year prison sentence for Yoon on obstruction of justice and other charges stemming from his 2024 attempt to impose martial law.
Yoon, 65, has denied the charges.
He has argued it was within his powers as president to declare martial law and that the action was aimed at sounding the alarm over opposition parties' obstruction of government.