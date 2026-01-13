South Korea's special prosecutor has requested the death penalty for former president Yoon Suk-yeol on charges of insurrection over his brief imposition of martial law in December 2024.

Yoon is accused of masterminding an insurrection. The crime has a tough punishment in South Korean law, extending up to the death penalty if found guilty, although South Korea has not carried out a death sentence in decades.

In closing arguments at the Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday, a prosecutor said investigators confirmed the existence of a scheme allegedly directed by Yoon and his former defence minister, Kim Yong-hyun, dating back to October 2023 designed to keep Yoon in power.

Prosecutors accused him of being the ringleader of an "insurrection" motivated by a "lust for power aimed at dictatorship and long-term rule".

‘No remorse’

They accused Yoon of showing "no remorse" for actions which threatened "constitutional order and democracy".