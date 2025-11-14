Two crude bombs have exploded near Dhaka airport, deepening tensions as Bangladesh awaits Monday's verdict in a domestic war crimes case against ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

No casualties were reported, but the blasts that occurred on Thursday night deepened anxiety in a capital already rattled by days of political violence.

Hasina, 78, is being tried in absentia on charges of crimes against humanity for a violent crackdown on student protests in mid-2024. She remains in India where she fled following her ouster in August last year.

Dhaka has seen a sharp rise in attacks ahead of the verdict.