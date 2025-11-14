ASIA PACIFIC
Dhaka on edge after blasts ahead of Hasina war crimes verdict
Bangladesh's capital city Dhaka sees a sharp rise in attacks ahead of the verdict in ousted leader Sheikh Hasina's trial.
Bangladesh's police personnel stand guard along a road in Dhaka on November 13 2025. / AFP
November 14, 2025

Two crude bombs have exploded near Dhaka airport, deepening tensions as Bangladesh awaits Monday's verdict in a domestic war crimes case against ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

No casualties were reported, but the blasts that occurred on Thursday night deepened anxiety in a capital already rattled by days of political violence.

Hasina, 78, is being tried in absentia on charges of crimes against humanity for a violent crackdown on student protests in mid-2024. She remains in India where she fled following her ouster in August last year.

Dhaka has seen a sharp rise in attacks ahead of the verdict.

On November 12 alone, authorities recorded 32 crude bomb explosions, and dozens of buses were torched across the capital and other districts.

Police have detained dozens of activists from Hasina's Awami League party in recent days over allegations of involvement in explosions and sabotage.

A branch of the Grameen Bank — founded by interim government leader Muhammad Yunus — was targeted, and a train carriage at Dhaka railway station was set on fire.

Security has been tightened across the city, authorities said. Over 400 soldiers from the paramilitary Border Guards have been deployed in the city, checkpoints strengthened, and public gatherings heavily restricted.

SOURCE:Reuters
