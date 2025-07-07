The US State Department revoked the foreign terrorist organisation designation of the Al Nusra Front group, also known as Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), according to an unpublished Federal Register notice on Monday.

"In consultation with the Attorney General and the Secretary of the Treasury, I hereby revoke the designation of al-Nusrah Front, also known as Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (and other aliases) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in the notice dated June 23 and scheduled for publication Tuesday.

The revocation will take effect immediately upon publication.

HTS has been on the US Foreign Terrorist Organization list since 2018, when the group was added to the existing designation of its predecessor, the Al Qaeda affiliate Al Nusra Front.

Last December 8, Bashar Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups captured Damascus in a swift offensive led by Hayat Tahrir al Sham.