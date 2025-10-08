Palestinian journalists rallied against Israeli attacks on Gaza media workers on Wednesday in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Dozens of journalists marched towards the city's UN headquarters carrying coffins bearing the names and photos of journalists killed by Israel in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

"All of them, every single one of them, has his own story," said Nasser Abu Baker, head of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, which organised the event.

Among the names was Anas al Sharif, a prominent correspondent for Al Jazeera in Gaza, who was killed in August in an Israeli air strike outside al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

The UN and rights groups have strongly condemned Sharif's killing.

After the speeches at the event, Abu Baker said he would hand over a letter to the UN representative in Ramallah asking for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to take measures "to protect our journalists in Gaza because they are daily under fire, under the bombing strike, in a very dangerous situation".

Since October 2023, 278 journalists have been killed in Gaza, the highest toll in modern history.