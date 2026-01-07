The Palestinian mission in London has officially been upgraded to an embassy, following the UK’s recognition of the State of Palestine in September 2025.
The mission’s new title, the “Embassy of the State of Palestine,” effective from January 5, marks a formal step in establishing full diplomatic relations between the two states.
The move follows similar recognition by countries including Australia and Canada.
Husam Zomlot, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the UK, wrote on X that the upgrade from mission to embassy is a turning point in British-Palestinian relations, saying it is “a milestone in the Palestinian people’s long journey to freedom and self-determination.”
Zomlot added, “The solidarity of the British people has helped us reach this point and will be critical on the long road ahead."
Hamish Falconer, the British minister for the Middle East, said earlier the decision aimed to “protect the viability of a two-state solution and create a path towards lasting peace for the Israeli and Palestinian people.”
Falconer confirmed the opening of the embassy in London and welcomed the formalisation of diplomatic ties. He also addressed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, noting some progress in aid access.
“More trucks are entering Gaza, and this is very welcome. But key crossings remain closed, convoys are being turned back, medical and shelter supplies are blocked, and NGOs are being banned,” he said.
The embassy upgrade reflects the UK’s renewed engagement with Palestinian authorities, while highlighting persistent challenges in addressing humanitarian needs in Gaza.