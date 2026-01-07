The Palestinian mission in London has officially been upgraded to an embassy, following the UK’s recognition of the State of Palestine in September 2025.

The mission’s new title, the “Embassy of the State of Palestine,” effective from January 5, marks a formal step in establishing full diplomatic relations between the two states.

The move follows similar recognition by countries including Australia and Canada.

Husam Zomlot, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the UK, wrote on X that the upgrade from mission to embassy is a turning point in British-Palestinian relations, saying it is “a milestone in the Palestinian people’s long journey to freedom and self-determination.”

Zomlot added, “The solidarity of the British people has helped us reach this point and will be critical on the long road ahead."