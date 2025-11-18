WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Palestinian Authority welcomes UN Security Council resolution on Gaza
Foreign Ministry calls for urgent implementation, affirms readiness to coordinate with relevant parties.
Palestinian Authority welcomes UN Security Council resolution on Gaza
The UN Security Council adopted a US-drafted resolution on Monday. / AA
November 18, 2025

Palestinian Authority has welcomed the adoption the UN Security Council's adoption of a US-drafted resolution authorising a Board of Peace and an International Stabilisation Force in Gaza.

In a Foreign Ministry statement on X on Tuesday, Palestinian Authority considered the resolution an affirmation of “the establishment of a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance, and the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state.”

It also expressed appreciation to “all countries that expressed their willingness to work with the State of Palestine and the relevant parties to support Palestinian efforts toward ending the occupation and achieving freedom and independence.”

Palestine affirmed its readiness to cooperate with all relevant parties, including the US, UN Security Council members, and Arab and Islamic states, to support the implementation of the resolution, and called for immediate action to bring it into effect to end the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

RelatedTRT World - UN Security Council passes US draft resolution on Gaza peace plan

‘Board of Peace’

RECOMMENDED

The UN Security Council adopted a US-drafted resolution on Monday, which stipulates the formation of the Board of Peace and the authorisation of the International Stabilisation Force to oversee governance, reconstruction, and security efforts in Gaza.

The US draft came as part of an Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage swap agreement that took effect in Gaza on October 10 based on a 20-point plan presented by President Donald Trump.

Phase one of the ceasefire deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Since October 2023, more than 69,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 170,700 others injured in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza that reduced the enclave to rubble.

RelatedTRT World - Reactions pour in as US' Gaza plan wins UNSC approval
Explore
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing