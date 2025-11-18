Palestinian Authority has welcomed the adoption the UN Security Council's adoption of a US-drafted resolution authorising a Board of Peace and an International Stabilisation Force in Gaza.

In a Foreign Ministry statement on X on Tuesday, Palestinian Authority considered the resolution an affirmation of “the establishment of a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance, and the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state.”

It also expressed appreciation to “all countries that expressed their willingness to work with the State of Palestine and the relevant parties to support Palestinian efforts toward ending the occupation and achieving freedom and independence.”

Palestine affirmed its readiness to cooperate with all relevant parties, including the US, UN Security Council members, and Arab and Islamic states, to support the implementation of the resolution, and called for immediate action to bring it into effect to end the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

‘Board of Peace’