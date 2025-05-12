WORLD
2 min read
Myanmar opposition says junta air strike kills 17 school children
Myanmar has been gripped by conflict since the military used lethal force to suppress protests against its return to power in a 2021 coup.
Myanmar opposition says junta air strike kills 17 school children
17 students have been killed and 20 injured / AFP
May 12, 2025

Myanmar's shadow government said an air strike by the ruling junta had killed at least 17 students and injured 20 others at a school in an opposition-controlled area on Monday, despite a ceasefire being in place after a devastating earthquake.

The school, which is operated by the shadow National Unity Government, is in the central Myanmar town of Depayin in the Sagaing region, about 160 km (100 miles) north of Mandalay and not far from the epicentre of the March 28 earthquake.

"According to the information we have so far, 17 students have been killed and 20 injured," NUG spokesperson Nay Phone Latt said.

"Some may have been missing due to bomb damage, so the death toll could be higher," NUG spokesperson Nay Phone Latt said.

RECOMMENDED

The military has been struggling to govern and has lost ground in its battle to stem a rebellion by ethnic minority armies and a resistance movement affiliated with the NUG.

A spokesperson for the junta declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. Last week, the junta said it was extending a post-quake ceasefire to May 31. It had initially announced the ceasefire in early April, days after the earthquake, to support relief efforts, following similar moves by anti-junta armed groups.

Military air strikes and artillery attacks have continued in some parts of Myanmar despite the ceasefire announcement.

The NUG includes remnants of the elected administration deposed by the military in the coup and other anti-junta groups.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians via ICRC in last exchange under truce deal