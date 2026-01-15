Cuba has received the remains of its 32 soldiers killed in combat during the US attack on Venezuela and capture of its president, Nicolas Maduro, paying homage to the troops as national "heroes."

The remains of the soldiers, members of Cuba's armed forces and intelligence agencies, arrived early on Thursday at Havana's international airport, in caskets draped in the Cuban flag.

Cuba has provided some security for Maduro since he came to power. It was not clear how many of the fallen Cubans were guarding the Venezuelan president when they died, or how many may have perished elsewhere.

Cuba earlier this month said 32 of its citizens had died during the US raid on the Venezuelan capital Caracas.

A military band in white uniforms played the Cuban national anthem on the tarmac during a ceremony overseen by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, 94-year-old former leader Raul Castro, and top military officials.

General Lazaro Alberto Alvarez said the fallen troops represented Cuba's unwavering commitment to its homeland and allies.

Related TRT World - 'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat

Tensions spiral between US, Cuba