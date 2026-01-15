WORLD
Cuba honours soldiers killed in US attack on Venezuela as remains return home
Cuba has provided some security for Maduro since he came to power.
Cuba pays tribute to 32 soldiers killed in US attack on Venezuela. / Reuters
January 15, 2026

Cuba has received the remains of its 32 soldiers killed in combat during the US attack on Venezuela and capture of its president, Nicolas Maduro, paying homage to the troops as national "heroes."

The remains of the soldiers, members of Cuba's armed forces and intelligence agencies, arrived early on Thursday at Havana's international airport, in caskets draped in the Cuban flag.

Cuba has provided some security for Maduro since he came to power. It was not clear how many of the fallen Cubans were guarding the Venezuelan president when they died, or how many may have perished elsewhere.

Cuba earlier this month said 32 of its citizens had died during the US raid on the Venezuelan capital Caracas.

A military band in white uniforms played the Cuban national anthem on the tarmac during a ceremony overseen by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, 94-year-old former leader Raul Castro, and top military officials.

General Lazaro Alberto Alvarez said the fallen troops represented Cuba's unwavering commitment to its homeland and allies.

Tensions spiral between US, Cuba

"If this painful chapter of history has demonstrated anything, it is that imperialism may possess the most sophisticated weapons, may impose immense material wealth, may buy the minds of the wavering, but there is one thing it will never be able to buy: the dignity of the Cuban people," he said.

A motorcade later transferred the bodies to the armed forces ministry along one of the capital's main boulevards, lined by thousands paying their respects, waving flags and saluting.

Maduro, 63, and his wife Cilia Flores were seized by US forces in Caracas on Saturday and flown to the United States. Maduro is being held in a New York detention centre on drug charges.

Tensions between the US and Cuba spiralled this week after US President Donald Trump told Cuba he would cut off Venezuelan oil and money from reaching the island, warning Havana to make a deal before it's "too late."

Trump's comment prompted a defiant response from Diaz-Canel, who said Cuba would defend its homeland "to the last drop of blood."

Cuba has planned a march on Friday in front of the US embassy to protest US aggression in Venezuela.

