But Israel’s unilateral attempts to destroy Iran’s underground facilities risked failure – and potentially drew the US in by default. Washington’s intervention was framed as a bid for strategic clarity: only American firepower, especially the deployment of 30,000-pound GBU-57 'bunker buster' bombs via B-2 stealth bombers, could do what Israel could not.



While the operational aim of disabling Iran’s nuclear infrastructure was clearly stated, the broader strategic intent remains unclear. Although it is presented as a limited act of deterrence, conflicting messages have blurred the distinction between targeted containment and a deeper agenda.



Although the US administration insists the strike was limited in scope, Trump’s erratic messaging has sown doubt. Days before the strike, he demanded Iran return to negotiations, yet gave them just two weeks, then struck anyway. After the strikes, he teased “much larger” future actions and hinted online at regime change, contradicting his official line. The result is deliberate ambiguity, but the consequence is clear: escalation.

Whether the US intervention then evolves into a protracted war will ultimately hinge on three interrelated factors:

US intentions: Will Washington stick to its stated goal of denuclearisation or drift, deliberately or implicitly, toward a policy of regime change?

Israeli influence: If regime change emerges as a strategic aim, will the US defer to Israel’s strategy of persistent pressure, or push for more direct military engagement?

Iran’s response: For Iran, not responding was never an option.

Tehran’s dilemma and the spectre of escalation



In the wake of the attack, Iran’s state media minimised the damage. Officials claimed key materials had been moved off-site and that evacuations took place in advance.

However, these claims still raise a crucial unknown: how much of Iran’s nuclear programme has actually been destroyed?

The answer may prove decisive. For more than two decades, Iran’s nuclear development has not only been a geopolitical bargaining chip, but also a pillar of its ontological security — a central element in how the regime perceives its sovereignty, resilience and positioning in the international order.

If core facilities have indeed been decimated, the regime may feel it has little left to lose. Retaliation becomes imperative.