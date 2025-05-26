At least 52 Palestinians were killed in two Israeli air strikes targeting a school sheltering displaced people, and a home in Gaza City and Jabalia in northern Gaza.

A medical source told Anadolu on Monday the death toll from the Israeli air strike on the Fahmi Al-Jirjawi school, which shelters displaced people, in Gaza City’s al-Daraj neighbourhood has risen to 33.

Fire swept through the tents after the bombing, said Al-Aqsa TV and other local sources.

“Charred corpses and the screams of displaced people engulfed in flames were seen and heard from the site,” one report said.

Meanwhile, in another deadly air strike on a home in Jabalia town, northern Gaza, 19 people were killed, according to a medical source, quoted by AA news agency.