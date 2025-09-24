A photo of Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan alongside his quotes “The world is bigger than five” and “A fairer world is possible” were featured on central streets and avenues in New York City.

They are mottos Erdogan has long repeated as he calls for a change in the UN system.

For years, the UN Security Council has faced claims that its five veto-wielding members – the US, the UK, France, Russia and China -- command disproportionate influence.

Addressing the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Erdogan reiterated his call for a change at the world body.

‘A Fairer World Is Possible’