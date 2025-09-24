TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Erdogan’s famous quotes shine in New York
President reiterates his call for change at UN General Assembly, saying 'The world is bigger than five'.
Erdogan’s messages light up New York streets and Times Square during UN General Assembly. / AA
September 24, 2025

A photo of Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan alongside his quotes “The world is bigger than five” and “A fairer world is possible” were featured on central streets and avenues in New York City.

They are mottos Erdogan has long repeated as he calls for a change in the UN system.

For years, the UN Security Council has faced claims that its five veto-wielding members – the US, the UK, France, Russia and China -- command disproportionate influence.

Addressing the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Erdogan reiterated his call for a change at the world body.

‘A Fairer World Is Possible’

“I sincerely believe that our collective responsibility is to take the steps that will return the UN to its founding spirit in its 80th year.

“We will continue to say, ‘The world is bigger than five!’ until a system is established where the just, not the powerful, prevail,” he said.

His quote "A fairer world is possible" was also displayed on LED screens in Times Square.

By Tuncay Şahin
