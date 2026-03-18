The Turkish National Defense Ministry has said that an additional Patriot system deployed by NATO Allied Air Command in Ramstein, Germany, is being stationed in Türkiye's southern Adana province, alongside the existing Spanish Patriot system.

Ministry spokesperson Rear Adm. Zeki Akturk made the remarks during a press briefing at the 10th Main Jet Base Command in Incirlik, Adana on Wednesday.

Akturk added that the deployment of the battery came “in addition to the measures taken at the national level to ensure the security of our airspace and citizens.”

He recalled that on March 13, a ballistic projectile fired from Iran that entered Türkiye's airspace was neutralised by NATO air and missile defence assets stationed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“We are maintaining contact with the relevant country to fully clarify all aspects of the incident, taking all necessary measures with determination against any threats to our national security, and closely and carefully monitoring developments in our region,” Akturk said.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on February 28, killing around 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.