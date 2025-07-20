WORLD
1 min read
Trump pledges to 'save' Afghan refugees facing deportation from UAE
President Trump cites the news website "Just the News" as saying that UAE officials were preparing to hand over some Afghan refugees to the Taliban
Trump pledges to 'save' Afghan refugees facing deportation from UAE
US President Donald Trump vows to intervene and assist Afghan refugees reportedly facing deportation from the United Arab Emirates. (Photo: AA) / AA
July 20, 2025

US President Donald Trump has vowed to intervene and assist Afghan refugees reportedly facing deportation from the United Arab Emirates, following reports that UAE authorities plan to hand over the refugees to the Taliban-governed Afganistan.

“I will try to save them, starting right now,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday, sharing a news report highlighting the situation.

According to the report from Just the News, UAE officials arrived unexpectedly at a refugee camp in Abu Dhabi to inform 32 Afghan men, women, and children—who have sought refuge in the country—that they face imminent deportation. The group’s passports were reportedly confiscated, and they have been living in the camp for four years.

RelatedTRT Global - What does UAE's acceptance of Taliban ambassador mean?
RECOMMENDED

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, after the collapse of the Afghan government and the withdrawal of US forces, effectively marking the end of a 20-year foreign occupation.

Reacting to the news, Richard Bennett, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, expressed “deep alarm” and called on the UAE government to immediately halt the deportation plans.

“Those forced to return are at significant risk of persecution and violent reprisals,” Bennett warned.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Some personnel advised to leave a US military base in Qatar: diplomats
Syrian army sends reinforcements to eastern Aleppo amid tensions with YPG terror group
Türkiye, Somalia sign labour agreement to expand workforce cooperation
Kushner, Witkoff seek to travel to Russia to meet Putin over Ukraine peace plan
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers hold second call in 24 hours amid rising regional tensions
Syria asks Lebanon to hand over Assad-era officers
Denmark to strengthen Greenland defence as US eyes takeover
Israeli army launches incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside again
Israel violates Gaza ceasefire again with artillery fire
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague
Iran judiciary signals fast trials and executions for detained protesters despite Trump threats
China urges US to uphold international law after Trump's 'own morality' remarks
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump