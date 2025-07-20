US President Donald Trump has vowed to intervene and assist Afghan refugees reportedly facing deportation from the United Arab Emirates, following reports that UAE authorities plan to hand over the refugees to the Taliban-governed Afganistan.

“I will try to save them, starting right now,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday, sharing a news report highlighting the situation.

According to the report from Just the News, UAE officials arrived unexpectedly at a refugee camp in Abu Dhabi to inform 32 Afghan men, women, and children—who have sought refuge in the country—that they face imminent deportation. The group’s passports were reportedly confiscated, and they have been living in the camp for four years.