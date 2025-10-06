WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Trump says Hamas 'agreeing to important points' as Gaza talks continue in Egypt
US president voices optimism for Gaza peace deal, saying negotiations under way between Hamas and Israel are making progress.
Trump says Hamas 'agreeing to important points' as Gaza talks continue in Egypt
US President Trump: Hamas accepting 'very important' terms in Gaza ceasefire talks / Reuters
October 6, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that Hamas was agreeing to "very important" points in his Gaza peace plan, expressing optimism that a deal to end the war could soon be reached.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump added he was "pretty sure" a Gaza deal was possible as delegations from Hamas and Israel began indirect talks in Egypt under his 20-point ceasefire proposal.

"I have red lines. If certain things aren’t met, we’re not going to do it," he said when asked whether disarmament by Hamas was one of his conditions.

"But I think we’re doing very well, and I think Hamas has been agreeing to things that are very important."

Trump said he believed the negotiations were "going to have a deal", adding that it was "a hard thing for me to say that when for years and years they’ve been trying to have a deal."

He described the progress as "tremendous" and said, "We’re going to have a Gaza deal, I’m pretty sure, yeah."

He dismissed reports that he had accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being negative about the talks, saying Netanyahu had been "very positive about the deal."

Indirect talks in Egypt

RECOMMENDED

Egyptian media reported that indirect discussions between Palestinian and Israeli delegations began in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday to set conditions for a ceasefire and a mechanism for prisoner exchanges, in line with Trump’s plan.

Cairo News Channel cited Egyptian sources as saying that Qatari and Egyptian mediators were making "major efforts" to finalise a framework for the release of hostages and prisoners.

Israel’s Channel 13 reported that the Israeli delegation arrived in Egypt without senior leadership participation.

Officials said if no progress was made within days, continued negotiations would be "unlikely."

The White House confirmed that Middle East envoy Steven Whitkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner were travelling to Egypt.

Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said the administration aimed to "move quickly" and that technical teams were reviewing hostage and prisoner lists.

RelatedTRT World - Trump hails 'very positive discussions with Hamas' as delegations prepare to meet in Egypt

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
'Accomplice to genocide', 'sick man' — Trump hosts Colombia's Petro after sharp exchanges
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference