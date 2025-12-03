Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who attended the NATO Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Brussels, has said there is no more suitable place for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine than Türkiye.
"We proved this with the meetings we held three times in Istanbul last summer, hosting and managing meetings. The parties left really happy in each of the meetings," he said in an interview with TRT Haber and Anadolu on Wednesday.
Speaking after talks with EU and NATO counterparts, Fidan said discussions had focused heavily on the Russia-Ukraine war, the search for a potential peace framework, and broader regional issues where Türkiye plays a central role.
Fidan said he remains cautiously hopeful about the Russia–Ukraine peace process.
“The most important thing is not to leave the table,” he said.
“If you sit with the intention of reconciliation, you will eventually reach an agreement.”
He said US mediator Steve Witkoff “has the necessary capabilities” to help advance talks.
‘Positive stance’
Fidan added that Türkiye believes both Russia and Ukraine could soon show a more positive stance.
“Russia has a positive attitude,” he said. “I think Ukraine will soon put forward a positive position as well.”
Fidan emphasised that any eventual agreement would shape the future of Europe, not just end the war.
“Everyone is calculating risk and gain,” he said.
“In such a complex environment, clarifying goals and focusing the parties on them is increasingly important.”
Black Sea attacks
Fidan also addressed recent attacks on commercial ships near Türkiye's Black Sea coast.
He said Türkiye, Romania, and Bulgaria had formed a working group to counter drifting mines and improve maritime security, with naval forces already cooperating.
“The recent attacks show how justified our warnings have been,” he said.
“The geography of the war is expanding, and this is very dangerous.”
EU relationship
Fidan said Türkiye’s relations with almost all EU countries were developing positively, but warned that the actions of the Greek Cypriot Administration continue to obstruct cooperation.
“No matter who I talk to, they complain about the Greek Cypriot Administration,” he said.
“A group of people is holding hostage the synergy between Türkiye and the European Union, a matter concerning the fate of more than 400 million people.”
He argued that Türkiye remains a reliable, fair, and capable partner, with strong institutions, a dynamic population, and a competitive private sector.
Removing political blockages, he said, is essential for EU–Türkiye ties to reach their full potential.