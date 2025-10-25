WAR ON GAZA
One killed as Israeli drone strikes car in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire
Israel has repeatedly launched air strikes in Lebanon on claims of targeting Hezbollah infrastructure despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect late last year.
Southern Lebanon saw intensive Israeli drone flights over Tyre and nearby areas. / AA
October 25, 2025

An Israeli drone strike has killed one person as it targeted a vehicle on the Harouf-Jibchit road in Nabatieh district, southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese state news agency NNA.

The strike occurred near an elementary school in Harouf on Saturday.

An Israeli air strike on a car in the town of Harouf, in the Nabatieh district, killed one person and injured another one, the Lebanese Health Ministry said in a statement.

Southern Lebanon, particularly the western sector, saw intensive Israeli drone flights over Tyre and nearby areas, including Qasmiyeh and Abu Al-Soud north of Tyre, at low altitudes.

On Friday, two Israeli air strikes in southern Lebanon killed three people and wounded two others, targeting two vehicles.

The Israeli army claimed in a statement that it had killed a Hezbollah member named Abbas Hassan Karki in Nabatieh.

Israel has repeatedly launched air strikes in Lebanon on claims of targeting Hezbollah infrastructure despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect in November 2024.

Under the terms of the truce, the Israeli army was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 2025. However, it has so far only partially pulled out troops and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.

SOURCE:AA
