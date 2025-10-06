At least 13 civilians were killed and 19 others injured in shelling by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in North Darfur, local doctors said Monday.

The Sudan Doctors Network said the injured people included seven children and a pregnant woman in the attack that targeted residential neighbourhoods of Al Fasher, the capital city of North Darfur in western Sudan.

The medical group said several civilians were still trapped amid continued bombardment of the area.

It denounced the RSF attacks as a “full-fledged war crime and a systematic targeting of civilian life, amid shameful international silence and failure to protect hundreds of thousands of residents trapped in the city.”

20,000 killed, 15 million displaced