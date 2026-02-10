US President Trump is weighing a second aircraft carrier strike group off Iran as he prepares for possible military action, US media has reported.

The move comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flies to Washington for talks amid renewed US-Iran negotiations.

Trump told the news site Axios in an interview that he is “thinking” about sending another aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East.

“We have an armada that is heading there and another one might be going,” he said.

The aircraft carrier would join the USS Abraham Lincoln and its strike group, already in the region. That force includes fighter jets, Tomahawk missiles, and multiple ships, mirroring deployments during last year’s 12-day war.

The military buildup accompanies a resumption of diplomacy.

US and Iranian officials met last Friday in Oman for the first time since June’s conflict.



Local US media quoted Trump as saying, “Either we will make a deal or we will have to do something very tough like last time.” He said the second round of talks is expected next week.

The US President expressed cautious optimism. “Last time they didn't believe I would do it. They overplayed their hand. This time the talks are very different,” he said, claiming Iran “wants to make a deal very badly” and is negotiating more seriously than in previous rounds due to the military threat.

Tehran, however, has maintained it will only discuss its nuclear programme and will not relinquish its right to enrich uranium.