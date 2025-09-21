MIDDLE EAST
Syria to hold first parliamentary election on October 5: State media
The vote for a new 210-member People’s Assembly comes under President Ahmed al Sharaa’s transitional administration, tasked with guiding reforms after nearly 14 years of civil war.
Members of Syria’s High Electoral Commission subcommittees take oath in Damascus ahead of People’s Assembly elections, on September 3, 2025. / Anadolu Agency
September 21, 2025

Syria will hold its first parliamentary election under its new administration on 5 October, state news agency SANA said on Sunday.

The new assembly is expected to lay the groundwork for a broader democratic process following the ousting of Bashar al Assad last December after nearly 14 years of civil war.

It will also be tasked with approving legislation aimed at overhauling decades of state-controlled economic policies and ratifying treaties that could reshape Syria’s foreign policy alliances.

Voting for the 210-member People’s Assembly will take place “across all electoral districts,” SANA said.

A third of the People’s Assembly seats will be appointed by President Ahmed al Sharaa.

In March, Syria issued a constitutional declaration to guide the interim period under Sharaa’s leadership.

SOURCE:Reuters
