Four Palestinians, including a child, were killed and several others wounded Monday in Israeli strikes targeting displacement tents and a shelter in Gaza despite a ceasefire agreement in the enclave, medical sources said.

The sources said a 3-year-old boy was killed and several people were injured when Israeli naval gunboats fired shells at tents housing displaced civilians along the coast of the al-Iqlimi area of al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, with the casualties transferred to Nasser Medical Complex in the city.

A second Palestinian was killed and several others were wounded, including one in critical condition, after an Israeli quadcopter drone targeted a school sheltering displaced people in the northern town of Jabalia. A young man was also killed by Israeli gunfire in the same town.

Israeli forces also shot and killed a fourth Palestinian southwest of Khan Younis, in an area outside Israeli military control. The victim was taken to Nasser Hospital.

Separately, witnesses said Israeli military vehicles positioned east of the so-called Yellow Line, east of Khan Younis, opened heavy fire toward nearby areas.

Related TRT World - Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations

The Yellow Line separates areas where Israeli forces are deployed, covering more than 50 percent of eastern Gaza, from western areas where Palestinians are allowed to move.