Russia claimed on Sunday that it took control of two more settlements in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region.

A statement by the Russian defence ministry claimed that its forces captured the settlement of Rivnopillia, situated about 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) north of the city of Huliaipole, a key front in the southeastern Ukrainian region.

The statement also claimed that its forces took control of the village of Mala Tokmachka, located about 9 kilometres (5.6 miles) east of the city of Orikhiv, another key front in Zaporizhzhia.

In an earlier statement, Ukraine’s General Staff claimed that Russian forces launched 12 attacks on its positions on the Huliaipole front, as well as five more attacks on the Orikhiv front, over the past day.