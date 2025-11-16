CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
Russia claims capture of two settlements in Zaporizhzhia as Ukraine hits Samara oil refinery
Moscow says its forces seized Rivnopillia and Mala Tokmachka, while Kiev reports striking the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery amid continued fighting
A firefighter works at the site of a Russian military strike in Sumy region, Ukraine, in picture released November 16, 2025. / Reuters
November 16, 2025

Russia claimed on Sunday that it took control of two more settlements in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region.

A statement by the Russian defence ministry claimed that its forces captured the settlement of Rivnopillia, situated about 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) north of the city of Huliaipole, a key front in the southeastern Ukrainian region.

The statement also claimed that its forces took control of the village of Mala Tokmachka, located about 9 kilometres (5.6 miles) east of the city of Orikhiv, another key front in Zaporizhzhia.

In an earlier statement, Ukraine’s General Staff claimed that Russian forces launched 12 attacks on its positions on the Huliaipole front, as well as five more attacks on the Orikhiv front, over the past day.

However, Ukrainian authorities have not immediately commented on Moscow’s claims, and independent verification of the claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces struck the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in Russia's Samara region, according to Kiev's General Staff.

It said it had recorded explosions and a fire at the site of the strike, but was still assessing the extent of damage.

