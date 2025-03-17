CULTURE
1 min read
Archaeologists discover over 3,500-year-old royal tomb in Egypt
Teams uncover royal tomb from Second Intermediate Period, Roman-era pottery workshop.
00:00
Archaeologists discover over 3,500-year-old royal tomb in Egypt
View of a new area uncovered at the temple of Ramesses II in Abydos, Sohag Governorate, Egypt, in this handout image released on March 25, 2023. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 17, 2025

A joint Egyptian-American archaeological team from the University of Pennsylvania has uncovered a royal tomb from the Second Intermediate Period in the Jebel Anubis necropolis in Abydos, southern Egypt, the Egyptian Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said Sunday.

Another archaeological team from Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities also discovered a pottery workshop from the Roman era in the nearby village of Banaweet in Sohag governorate, according to a statement by the ministry.

"The discovery of the royal tomb in Abydos provides new scientific evidence on the development of royal burials at the Jebel Anubis necropolis,” the statement said, adding, “These tombs date back to between 1700 and 1600 BC.”

Regarding the pottery workshop in Banaweet, the ministry noted that it was one of the largest production centres supplying pottery and glass to the region in ancient times.

RECOMMENDED

It further emphasised that these discoveries not only contribute to promoting Egypt’s tourism diversity and showcasing its ancient civilisation to the world but also provide valuable insights for researchers.

RelatedTRT Global - Rome's Colosseum showcases ancient treasures of Türkiye's Gobeklitepe

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks