​​​​​​​Ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and nine of her family members cannot cast votes in the next election because their national identity cards (NIDs) have been blocked, an official said on Wednesday.

There will be in-country and out-of-country voting in the next parliamentary election in February. Those who are abroad will register online and cast votes through a postal facility for the first time. A system is being developed to facilitate votes from abroad.

But Bangladeshis abroad cannot cast votes if their NIDs are blocked, Election Commission (EC) Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed told reporters at the agency’s headquarters in Dhaka.

The EC blocked the NIDs for Hasina and her family members following a government directive in April.

Ahmed said that to vote from abroad, one has to register online using an NID number. A passport is not sufficient, but an NID will be mandatory. “Only those who register with NID will get this opportunity,” he explained.