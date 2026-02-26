India and Israel elevated their bilateral relationship during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel, signing on Thursday as many as 17 agreements on cooperation in trade, technology, cybersecurity, defence and critical emerging sectors and agreeing to work toward a free trade agreement.
However, contrary to some Indian media speculation, none of the agreements signed during the visit included the transfer of Israel’s Iron Dome missile defence system or its successor, Iron Beam.
While reports have suggested that discussions between New Delhi and Tel Aviv could explore broader defence technology cooperation, including advanced air-defence systems, The Wire explained that in practice, such transfers are legally and technically complicated.
Israel cannot freely export or transfer core Iron Dome or Iron Beam technology without explicit approval from the US due to the involvement of American funding and components in those systems.
The Iron Dome and Iron Beam systems have been developed with substantial US financial support and co-production partnerships, meaning that export or transfer to a third party, such as India, normally requires formal US consent under American export-control laws.
This regulatory and legal framework effectively limits Israel’s ability to hand over full design data or source technology for those programmes without US oversight.
Instead, the defence cooperation outcomes agreed upon during the visit focused on frameworks for joint development, production, and technology sharing in broader areas, without explicitly committing to delivering the Iron Dome or Iron Beam platforms themselves.
What is Iron Dome?
Iron Dome is Israel’s short-range air defence system designed to intercept rockets, artillery shells, and drones. It uses radar to detect incoming threats and launches interceptor missiles to destroy them.
Iron Beam is a newer, laser-based system intended to complement Iron Dome. It uses a high-energy laser to shoot down rockets and drones, offering a lower-cost alternative to missile interceptors.
India’s opposition parties mounted fierce criticism of Modi, calling the Israel trip betrayal of India’s historic foreign policy principles and a display of “moral cowardice” at a moment of intense global scrutiny of Israeli policies.
Israel would allow 50,000 additional Indian workers into the country over the next five years, especially in manufacturing sectors, according to the agreements signed.
Strengthening ties during genocide
Under Modi, India-Israel ties have strengthened, signalling a major shift in India's foreign policy towards closer relations with Israel.
Indian companies reportedly exported arms and other munitions-related items to Israel during the genocide in Gaza.
Reports suggest Israeli forces used an AI weapons system in Gaza, co-produced with an Indian firm, to automate machine guns and assault rifles.
After October 2023, Israel barred most Palestinian workers from entering Israel. India stepped in by sending waves of low-cost Indian workers to Israel.
India did not back and abstained from several UN resolutions critical of Israel during the genocide, avoiding language that would isolate Israel internationally, including a 2024 General Assembly vote calling for an "immediate, unconditional and permanent" ceasefire in Gaza.
In December 2024, as Israel's genocide in Gaza continued for 428 days, India cited "national interests" and commitments to "various regimes" in defending arms supplies to Israel.