India and Israel elevated their bilateral relationship during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel, signing on Thursday as many as 17 agreements on cooperation in trade, technology, cybersecurity, defence and critical emerging sectors and agreeing to work toward a free trade agreement.

However, contrary to some Indian media speculation, none of the agreements signed during the visit included the transfer of Israel’s Iron Dome missile defence system or its successor, Iron Beam.

While reports have suggested that discussions between New Delhi and Tel Aviv could explore broader defence technology cooperation, including advanced air-defence systems, The Wire explained that in practice, such transfers are legally and technically complicated.

Israel cannot freely export or transfer core Iron Dome or Iron Beam technology without explicit approval from the US due to the involvement of American funding and components in those systems.

The Iron Dome and Iron Beam systems have been developed with substantial US financial support and co-production partnerships, meaning that export or transfer to a third party, such as India, normally requires formal US consent under American export-control laws.

This regulatory and legal framework effectively limits Israel’s ability to hand over full design data or source technology for those programmes without US oversight.

Instead, the defence cooperation outcomes agreed upon during the visit focused on frameworks for joint development, production, and technology sharing in broader areas, without explicitly committing to delivering the Iron Dome or Iron Beam platforms themselves.

What is Iron Dome?

Iron Dome is Israel’s short-range air defence system designed to intercept rockets, artillery shells, and drones. It uses radar to detect incoming threats and launches interceptor missiles to destroy them.

Iron Beam is a newer, laser-based system intended to complement Iron Dome. It uses a high-energy laser to shoot down rockets and drones, offering a lower-cost alternative to missile interceptors.