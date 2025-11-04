Donald Trump has said any Jewish person who votes for New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is a "stupid person," the latest in a string of comments over the course of the US president's career suggesting that Jewish Americans vote against their own interests.

"Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self professed JEW HATER, is a stupid person!!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.

His social media post followed comments on Monday in which he urged New Yorkers to vote for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is trailing Mamdani in the polls.

He also threatened to withhold federal funds from New York City if Mamdani wins the election on Tuesday.

Unpopular

Mamdani, who identifies as Muslim, has been critical of the current Israeli government but vehemently rejects accusations of anti-Semitism, which he has faced from many Republican leaders.