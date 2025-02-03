The dollar surged on Monday, pushing its Canadian counterpart and Mexican peso to multi-year lows while China's yuan slumped to a record trough in offshore trade after US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs kicked off a trade war.

The US dollar's gains were broad, with the euro dropping to a more than two-year low and the Swiss franc sliding to the weakest since May despite typically acting as a haven.

"The surprise for markets is that Canada and Mexico retaliated immediately and that others, i.e. China and the EU, may follow their lead, resulting in a sharp contraction in global trade," said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG.

"The starting date of US tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China of Feb. 4 was also much sooner than many had anticipated."

As Trump had promised last month, the United States hit Canada and Mexico with duties of 25 percent and China with a 10 percent levy, calling the measures necessary to combat illegal immigration and the drug trade.

"Trump's early strike, just two weeks into his four-year term, is likely to hit investor confidence," said Mansoor Mohi-uddin, chief economist at Bank of Singapore.

"The consensus - including ourselves - had expected US tariffs would only threaten the economic outlook in the second half of 2025 after lengthy negotiations first between the US and its main trading partners."

Investors also pared expectations of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, trimming about 6 basis points, with futures roughly pricing a 54 percent chance of two cuts this year and 44 percent for just one in the wake of the tariff news.

The US dollar advanced 0.4 percent to 7.3462 yuan in the offshore market, having earlier pushed to a record high of 7.3765 yuan. Markets in China remain closed for the Lunar New Year and will resume trading on Wednesday.

'Cutting interest rates'

Saxo chief macro strategist John Hardy said if these tariff moves and counter moves are sustained, "we are effectively in a trade war with all the associated fallout for growth and prices and disruptions to supply chains and companies."