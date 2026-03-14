At least six people were killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza over the past 24 hours, local rescue authorities said on Saturday, as violence in the Palestinian territory continues despite a standing ceasefire.

The Gaza Civil Defence reported that a pre-dawn strike in the southern city of Khan Younis killed two policemen and a civilian.

In a separate attack late Friday, three civilians were killed when an Israeli strike targeted a group of people in eastern Gaza City. Their bodies were transported to Al-Shifa Hospital, the territory’s largest medical facility, according to rescue officials.