At least six people were killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza over the past 24 hours, local rescue authorities said on Saturday, as violence in the Palestinian territory continues despite a standing ceasefire.
The Gaza Civil Defence reported that a pre-dawn strike in the southern city of Khan Younis killed two policemen and a civilian.
In a separate attack late Friday, three civilians were killed when an Israeli strike targeted a group of people in eastern Gaza City. Their bodies were transported to Al-Shifa Hospital, the territory’s largest medical facility, according to rescue officials.
The strikes come against the backdrop of heightened regional tensions following the war sparked by joint attacks by Israel and the United States on Iran beginning on February 28.
Despite a ceasefire that has been in place in Gaza since October 10, sporadic strikes and incidents of violence by Israel have continued, leaving civilians vulnerable as the broader Middle East conflict intensifies.