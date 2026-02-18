Washington DC — The White House has reported limited progress in recent US-Iran indirect talks but warned Iran "would be very wise to make a deal" with the US President Donald Trump.

Speaking with reporters at the White House on Wednesday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "there was a little bit of progress" in talks held at Geneva on Tuesday, following the first round of meeting in Oman earlier this month, adding "we’re still very far apart on some issues."

She said that the Iranian officials are expected to provide more details in the coming weeks, and President Trump "will continue to watch how this plays out."

Emphasising that diplomacy is always Trump first option, Leavitt warned that "Iran would be very wise to make a deal with President Trump and with this administration."

When asked why a potential US strike might still be considered if Trump has already claimed that strikes in June "totally obliterated" Iran’s nuclear facilities, Leavitt replied, "There are many reasons and arguments that one could make for a strike against Iran," without providing specifics.

Leavitt noted that Trump is consulting his national security team and others about next steps.

She called a question about a possible deadline for Iran "fair" but declined to set one, and said she had "no specifics" on recent Trump conversations with Israel regarding potential strikes against Iran.

US military buildup near Iran

US has deployed the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group to the region, with the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier also on its way, alongside additional fighter jets and warships.