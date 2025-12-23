The Mexican Navy has confirmed that one of its aircraft crashed near Galveston in the US state of Texas after a medical mission went awry.

Five people have been confirmed dead, while two others were unharmed. An additional person remains unaccounted for.

According to the Navy on Monday, the aircraft — a King Air ANX-1209 — was carrying eight people, including one minor, when it went down during a medical mission.

The plane was transporting four Navy officers and four civilians in support of the Michou Y Mau Foundation, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to assisting children with severe burns.

The underage patient who was being transported for medical treatment is among the deceased.