Five killed after Mexican Navy plane crashes off US coast
The plane was carrying eight people, including one minor, when it went down during a medical mission.
Emergency personnel rush a victim of a small plane crash to an awaiting ambulance in Texas. / AP
December 23, 2025

The Mexican Navy has confirmed that one of its aircraft crashed near Galveston in the US state of Texas after a medical mission went awry.

Five people have been confirmed dead, while two others were unharmed. An additional person remains unaccounted for.

According to the Navy on Monday, the aircraft — a King Air ANX-1209 — was carrying eight people, including one minor, when it went down during a medical mission.

The plane was transporting four Navy officers and four civilians in support of the Michou Y Mau Foundation, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to assisting children with severe burns.

The underage patient who was being transported for medical treatment is among the deceased.

Rescue operations were carried out by the US Coast Guard, which located the aircraft in the ocean.

In a statement posted on X, Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its condolences over the deaths and said it had contacted local authorities through the Consulate General of Mexico in Houston to provide support to the victims’ families.

According to local reports, the aircraft was preparing to land when the crash occurred. The incident took place amid dense fog that had enveloped parts of Texas.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
