Africa has emerged as one of the world’s most consequential strategic arenas — not only because of its economic promise, but because it sits at the intersection of global trade routes, migration dynamics, counterterrorism, and the competition over infrastructure and connectivity.

In this environment, old frameworks that reduce external engagement to “aid” or “investment” miss the deeper question: What kind of partnership actually strengthens institutions, expands public services and helps societies withstand persistent security threats?

Somalia offers a clear answer. Over the past decade, Türkiye has demonstrated a distinctive approach that combines development, diplomacy and security cooperation into a coherent strategy.

In a world where international rules are increasingly contested, and many external actors treat fragile states as transactional spaces, Ankara has pursued something different : sustained, on-the-ground engagement designed to expand state capacity, reinforce trust and hope through service delivery, and assist Somalis in building the institutional foundations for long-term stability.

That model deserves attention as a practical blueprint of how an emerging global actor can contribute to peace, institutional resilience and regional stability in a multipolar order.

Related TRT World - Türkiye's enduring footprints in Africa: A story of partnership and hope

Why Somalia matters

Africa today is not merely a theatre for competition; it is a continent of agency. Governments across the region are diversifying partnerships, seeking reliable allies that can deliver tangible results.

In the Horn of Africa , where security threats and economic opportunities coexist, demand for credible partnerships is especially high.

Somalia stands at the centre of this strategic geography. Somalia’s geostrategic significance is closely linked to its location along the Horn of Africa, bordering the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean, near one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors.

The country sits adjacent to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical chokepoint connecting the Red Sea to the Arabian Sea and serving as a gateway to the Suez Canal trade route.

It has faced protracted conflict, institutional fragility, and extremist threats - affecting maritime security, trade continuity and broader regional equilibrium.

Yet it is a country with clear national aspirations: functional institutions, improved public services, and a security architecture capable of protecting citizens and enabling economic life.

Türkiye’s engagement aligns directly with these priorities. Rather than approaching Somalia as a single-issue file, Türkiye has worked across multiple domains simultaneously — precisely because Somalia’s challenges are interconnected.

In a challenging context, security is not produced by force alone.

This is reinforced when citizens can access healthcare, education, municipal services, and basic infrastructure — and when the state is seen not as an abstract authority but as a provider of reliable public goods.

Türkiye’s Somalia strategy reflects this reality.

These measures do more than address urgent needs. They contribute to a deeper objective: strengthening state capacity through continuous service delivery and visible institutional functionality.

Presence, partnership and delivery

Türkiye’s engagement with Somalia is also defined by its approach. Unlike models that rely heavily on remote management, Türkiye has sustained a strong on-the-ground diplomatic presence and direct partnership with Somali institutions.

It maintains a substantial diplomatic presence in Mogadishu, facilitating coordination across development, security, and institutional cooperation.

This operational proximity is visible in concrete ways. The Somalia–Türkiye Training and Research Hospital in Mogadishu is structured as a joint facility, integrating Somali medical personnel and transferring managerial capacity rather than functioning as a detached aid enclave.

During humanitarian emergencies in 2011, the Turkish Red Crescent and Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority mobilised through pre-established logistical and institutional networks, demonstrating how an embedded presence enhances rapid response and reinforces public confidence.