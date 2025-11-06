Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called on Wednesday for sexual harassment to be made a crime nationwide after being groped on the street in an attack that underscored the dangers women in the Latin American country face.

Sheinbaum, 63, was attacked while greeting supporters near the presidential palace in Mexico City on Tuesday as she was walking to a public event.

A drunken man approached her, put his arm around her shoulder, and with the other hand touched her hip and chest, while attempting to kiss her neck.

A member of the presidential security detail pulled him away. Mexico's first woman president initially appeared confused by the incident, which was caught on camera, even agreeing to take a picture with the man.

"This person approached, completely intoxicated... it wasn't until I saw the videos later that I realised what had really happened," Sheinbaum said on Wednesday.

He was later arrested, and the president's office confirmed that the individual has been charged with "harassment", a category of crime that is enforced in the capital and about 20 Mexican states.

The harassment code bans lewd behaviour, groping and disrespectful behaviour that undermines dignity and causes emotional distress.

The incident put the focus on Mexico's troubling record on women's safety, with sexual harassment commonplace and rights groups warning of a femicide crisis.

Around 70 percent of Mexican women aged 15 and over will experience at least one incident of sexual harassment in their lives, according to United Nations data.

'It should be a criminal offence'